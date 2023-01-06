Suspected firearm found by member of the public close to Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast, police confirm

A suspected firearm has been found by police close to the Shaw’s Bridge area of south Belfast on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed the object was discovered by a member of the public.

“Police received a report that a suspected firearm had been found by a member of the public in the vicinity of Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast just after 2.30pm on Friday, 6th January,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers attended the scene and a cordon was set up for a time while the area was searched. The item, which is believed to have been in the water for some time, was removed for forensic examination.”