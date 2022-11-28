Suspected firearm recovered as security alert ends in Cookstown

Police recovered a suspected firearm at the scene of a security alert in Co Tyrone which has now ended.

The incident caused “significant disruption” to the local community, according to a local MLA.

On Monday afternoon police said a suspicious object had been discovered in the Drum Road area.

A number of homes were subsequently evacuated.

Now, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A security alert in the Cookstown area has ended.

“We received a report of a suspicious object in the Drum Road area just before 10am today, Monday 28th November.

“During the public safety operation which followed, a number of properties were evacuated and a section of the Drum Road was closed.

“A suspected firearm was recovered from the scene and removed for further examination.

“We have now been able to reopen the road and residents have returned to their homes while our investigation continues.

"I want to thank the local community for their cooperation and assistance during this time.”

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has said the security alert disrupted the lives of local residents.

“This security alert is causing significant disruption in this rural area on a Monday afternoon,” the Mid Ulster MLA added.

There are a number of homes and businesses located in the vicinity of this alert and this is the last thing people want to be dealing with when trying to go about their lives.

“I would ask people to avoid the area while this alert continues and I hope that police will have the situation resolved as soon as possible so that residents can return to their homes and the roads impacted can be reopened.

“Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community, people in this area want to live in peace without incidents like this getting in the way.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 509 of 28/11/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.