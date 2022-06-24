Suspected firearm recovered by police following Omagh security alert

A suspected firearm has been recovered by the PSNI following a security alert in Omagh on Friday morning.

Bankmore Road in the town was closed for much of the day due to what police had initially described as a “suspicious object” found by a member of the public.

The alert had also led to the evacuation of a nearby business park.

The PSNI confirmed following an examination by police and Ammunition Technical Officers, the object has been removed and the road has now reopened.

A spokesperson said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers examined a suspicious object, which was found by a member of the public near an industrial estate in the area this morning, believed to be a firearm.

"The item has been removed for forensic examination and all roads in the area have been re-opened.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”