Suspected firearm recovered in north Belfast following Fortwilliam Park security alert

A security alert triggered by the discovery of a suspicious object has ended after police said the suspected firearm has been recovered.

The area of Fortwilliam Park on the Antrim Road was closed for a time on Friday afternoon after the object was discovered.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene.

Police said the alert has now ended and thanked local residents for their patience.

The PSNI also appealed for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

PSNI Inspector McCullough said: “We received a report at approximately 1.30pm today, Friday 3rd December, of a suspicious object in the Fortwilliam Park area of the city.

“Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene. A suspected firearm has been taken away for further examination.

“Fortwilliam Park, which was closed from the Antrim Road as officers conducted enquiries, has now reopened.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 840 of 03/12/21.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”