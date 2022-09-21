‘Suspected firearm’ recovered in west Belfast was BB gun
The PSNI has confirmed that a “suspected firearm” recovered during a west Belfast security alert was a BB gun.
ATO was tasked to the Carrigart Avenue area of Lenadoon on Tuesday night where they examined, what appeared to be an assault rifle.
A large cordon was put in place, closing the nearby Suffolk Road with a number of residents being moved to the back of their homes for the duration of the alert.
Armed response officers were pictured removing the item; covered by a coat from a grass embankment shortly before 11 pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a suspected firearm had been found in the vicinity of Carrigart Avenue, Belfast on Tuesday, September 20th.
“Police and ATO attended the scene.
"The item was found to be a BB gun.”