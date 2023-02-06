Suspected firearms and Samurai swords seized after Portadown search

Suspected firearms and Samurai swords were among items seized from properties in Portadown on Monday.

The PSNI searched six houses in the Garvaghy Road area of the town.

Officers recovered nine suspected firearms, several Samurai swords, approximately £6,000 in cash, quantities of Class A and B controlled drugs, along with related paraphernalia.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of drugs and firearms-related offences. He is currently assisting detectives with enquiries.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch were accompanied by local officers from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon District and Tactical Support Team on the searches.

A suspected firearm seized during a police search of six houses in Portadown on February 6, 2023. Photo credit: PSNI

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton, from the Organised Crime Branch, said: “Today’s six searches are part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group, which is involved in serious and organised crime including the supply of drugs and firearms.

“Including today, we have carried out 27 searches and made eight arrests since this investigation began in October 2022. We have seized two knuckle-dusters, two machetes, a quantity of herbal cannabis and over half a kilo of cocaine. We have also seized and confiscated a vehicle, and over £15,000 as suspected proceeds of crime.”

Some swords that were seized during a police search of six houses in Portadown on February 6, 2023. Photo credit: PSNI

“This is a robust investigation into a serious and organised crime group who are involved in the most serious of criminality.

“This group is responsible for bringing firearms and illicit drugs into the country, particularly the greater Craigavon area, putting local people at risk.

“Illegal guns are smuggled in for one purpose only, and that is to cause injury and death.

“Drugs are equally dangerous as they ruin lives and damage our communities. These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

Other blades that were seized during a police search of six house in Portadown on February 6, 2023. Photo credit: PSNI

“This Organised Crime Group’s criminality stretches beyond the borders of Northern Ireland and we will continue to work alongside key law enforcement partners in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and further afield to carry out operations in order to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs and firearms.

The police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.