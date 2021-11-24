Suspected firearms recovered by PSNI as Knock Road carriageway in Belfast reopens

Police and ATO recover two firearms on Knock Road in East Belfast on November, 24 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Two suspected firearms have been recovered by the PSNI on Wednesday evening after a security alert in east Belfast.

Both police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene on the Knock Road carriageway, with the road closed for several hours.

It has since reopened.

The incident has been condemned by local political representatives.

SDLP east Belfast Assembly candidate Charlotte Carson said it was “entirely unwelcome” that people were disrupted due to the incident.

"The nights are getting darker and colder and in the context of the ongoing health crisis the last thing people want to be dealing with is a security alert while trying to go about their lives,” she said.

“Those involved in this reckless and dangerous activity are achieving nothing. They do not care about local children or young people who could have discovered these weapons at any time."

SDLP Lisnasharragh councillor Seamas de Faoite said he is liasing with police.

“We are engaging with both the PSNI and Belfast City Council's emergency response team and hope this alert will be ended quickly. People have enough to be worried about right now than lives being put at risk by dangerous weapons on our streets.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and ATO attended the area following the discovery of two suspected firearms on Wednesday, November 24th, evening.

“Both were taken away for further examination.”