Suspected firearms recovered following Bushmills security alert

11/02/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert on the Castlenagree Road near Bushmills late on Thursday evening.Pic STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Suspected firearms have been recovered by police following a security alert in the Co Antrim town of Bushmills on Thursday.

The Castlenagree Road was closed while police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene.

On Friday morning, the PSNI confirmed the security alert had ended and the road had reopened.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Kelly from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) said: "Police and ATO attended the area following the discovery of a number of suspected firearms on Thursday (10th February) evening. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Police would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1588 10/02/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."