Suspected heroin worth £15k seized following PSNI operation on A1 near Newry

Suspected heroin with a street value of £15,000 has been seized as part of a police operation near the border at the weekend.

Officers from Belfast District Support Team, assisted by armed response unit and air support unit, also arrested two people on Sunday.

Quantities of class A and B drugs were seized after an Audi car was stopped as it was driving northbound on the A1 carriageway near Newry.

With the assistance of a police drugs dog, a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Suspected heroin was recovered as a result of the search and a 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested.

A follow-up search was then carried out at a flat in the west Belfast area where a quantity of herbal cannabis and other drug related paraphernalia was recovered.

The man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including importing a controlled drug, possession of class A drugs and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and both remain in custody at this time assisting officers with their enquiries.

Inspector James Murphy said: “We are all too familiar with the devastation drugs misuse can cause in communities and we continue to focus our efforts on removing illegal and dangerous drugs and targeting those involved in the sale and supply.

“If you have information about the use of supply of illegal drugs I would ask you to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.