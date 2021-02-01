Suspected mortar part recovered in Co Down following weekend security alert blamed on dissident republicans

The alert on the Newcastle Road at Seaforde

Police investigating the suspicious device found following a security alert in Seaforde over the weekend have confirmed it is a suspected component part of a mortar. PACEMAKER BELFAST

A suspicious device recovered following a weekend security alert in Co Down is part of a mortar, a PSNI district commander has revealed.

Residents were forced to leave their homes for a period in Seaforde, near Newcastle following the discovery of a suspicious object on the Newcastle Road by a member of the public last Saturday.

The PSNI confirmed on Monday the recovered item is a suspected component part of a mortar.

District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Following forensic examination we can confirm the device is suspected to be a component part of a mortar although no explosives were found within the device.

"Whilst at this stage, it is too early to attribute ownership to any particular grouping, it is my belief that dissident republican terrorists are responsible."

In a separate incident at the weekend, fireworks were discovered to have been behind two security alerts in Ballymoney last Sunday.

A stretch of the B66 Bann Road, between Agivey and Bendooragh was closed in both directions after police were alerted to the scene.

Officers also closed the Glenstall Road and the Balnamore Road after being alerted to a second suspicious object near Agivey bridge.

A total of three suspicious objects were found in the area.

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) attended the scene and after examination two of the objects were found to be fireworks and the third object was nothing untoward.