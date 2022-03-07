Suspected petrol bomb found outside house in Newry

The petrol bomb was found outside a home in the Flagstaff Court area.

A suspected petrol bomb was discovered outside a home in Newry on Sunday evening.

The petrol bomb had not ignited and no damage was caused to the property in the Flagstaff Court area.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the report of criminal damage after the device was found shortly before 10.25pm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1858 of 06/03/22.”