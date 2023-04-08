Suspected petrol bombs and drugs seized by police investigating North Down loyalist feud

Police carried out two searches in Newtownards on Friday evening. — © PA

Suspected petrol bombs and drugs have been seized by police investigating a loyalist feud in North Down.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out two searches in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on Friday evening.

The PSNI said it is part of a probe into “criminal activity linked to the feud between drugs gangs in North Down”.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “During the first search at a house in the Weavers Grange area, officers seized a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs that will now be subject to further forensic examination.

“A second search on Friday evening was conducted in nearby wasteland within the Weavers Grange area. During this search, detectives located and seized a number of suspected petrol bombs.

“I want to reassure the community that we are continuing to prioritise this ongoing investigation and working to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Police are also continuing to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”