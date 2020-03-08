Suspected stolen car crashes into bollard in west Belfast

A suspected stolen car was abandoned after it crashed into a bollard in west Belfast last night.

Police were called to the scene on the Andersontown Road just before 9pm.

Sergeant Ferguson said: “We received a report around 8.40 pm that a silver BMW was lying on its roof on the Andersonstown Road. Police attended the scene and found the vehicle abandoned.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the ownership of the vehicle and we are appealing to anyone who saw the car prior to it being located or who may have dash cam footage they could provide to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1685 of 07/03/20.”

Police deal with a suspected stolen car that crashed on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast on March 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."