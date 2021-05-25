Suspend academic selection and end unnecessary mental anguish of, says teachers’ union 

A teachers’ union has called for the suspension of academic criteria being used by some schools to select pupils for the 2021/22 intake.

The call comes from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, who have said everything possible must be done to ensure pupils do not experience another year of mental anguish.

The Union’s Assistant Northern Secretary, Mark McTaggart, made the call following what he described as “the debacle around the process for decision making with regard to the use of outcomes from unregulated tests as a criterion for admission to post-primary schools in January and February 2021”.

“The experience of the past year has surely taught us that when we place the needs of a system above our children, it is the children who are impacted most heavily,” he said.

“It has long been INTO’s agreed position that academic assessments should not be used for the selection of pupils to post-primary school for the incoming Year 8 children.

“In 2020, had boards of governors made the sensible decision with regard to the criteria to be applied for selecting pupils for post-primary school, then children as young as nine, their parents and school staff, would not have had to endure the unnecessary mental anguish they were put through for nine months. INTO calls on boards of governors to make decisions on this before the beginning of the summer holiday.”

Mr McTaggart said any decision made now would give schools the time to draw up alternative criteria for the transition of pupils.

“It could pave the way for the necessary discussion on the manner in which all children transition from the primary sector to the post primary sector,” he said.

“Primary school leaders should not be asked to facilitate the administration of unregulated tests in their own schools.

“Rather than trying to find ways to prioritise the process over the children, INTO simply asserts that boards of governors should use the Department of Education criteria, as most have this year.

“If children and parents are informed that this will be the arrangement now, before children invest heavily in an academic process, timescales can be reasonably maintained and fairness for children can be ensured.

“Whilst INTO believe that an Education Minister has the responsibility and ability to arbitrate on this issue, with the interests of children being his paramount concern, the current Minister has previously stated that ‘it remains for individual boards of governors to define the criteria they wish to use to select children for admission’.”

So far around a dozen post-primary schools have abandoned the transfer test for the 2021/22 selection process, while transfer test bodies AQE and PPTC said their tests would be continuing as normal in November, though with a reduced content after schoolchildren missed a large part of their school year due to Covid closures.