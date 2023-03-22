Suspended funding competition leaves NI charities in ‘worst funding crisis imaginable’

The Department of Health has suspended a funding competition for NI charities, leaving them now in the “worst funding crisis imaginable.”

The Department of Health wrote to applicants to of its Core Grant Scheme for 2023/24 on Tuesday to inform them that the competition has been suspended with no funding awarded.

Chief Executive of CO3, Valerie McConville said the decision was a “hammer blow” to NI charities.

“It is unconscionable, in 2023, that charities delivering these essential services – on behalf of the state and wider society – are now in the worst funding crisis imaginable,” she continued.

The Department of Health’s Permanent Secretary Peter May said that the decision was taken due to a worsening budget situation and an unanticipated number of bids for more than £100,000.

He also stated that 70% of applications did not meet the standard required to be deemed eligible for assessment.

Mrs McConville said: “This latest announcement from the Department of Health is a hammer blow to the sector with dozens of charities now in turmoil as to how they will fund operations and keep going.

“A mark of civilised society is how well we look after the most vulnerable people in our community. As capacity shrinks, how will charities continue to deliver better quality of life, economic, health and social outcomes for our vulnerable citizens and if charities can no longer do this critical work – who will?

“These charities are delivering essential services to many of the most vulnerable citizens in our communities who are struggling with health issues, economic challenges and social disadvantage,” she added.

The letter from the Department of Health confirmed that current recipients of Core Grants would continue to receive that funding for a further three months, as current arrangements roll over.

The Department of Health then said it aimed to launch a new funding competition in the autumn of 2023.