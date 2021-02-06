Suspended sentence for one-punch attacker

A Co Fermanagh man has been handed a suspended prison sentence for a "classic single blow" attack, which had catastrophic consequences for the male victim

Christopher Paul Black denied unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm, but later changed his plea, on the basis he acted in self-defence.

Dungannon Crown Court heard that during the early hours of July 7 2019, police patrolling The Diamond area of Enniskillen were flagged down.

They discovered the victim unconscious and bleeding from his nose and mouth.

A witness provided a description of Black (30), from Tattygare Park, Lisbellaw, as the attacker.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a bleed on the brain, and fractures to his skull, cheek and eye socket. He remained critically ill for some time.

Black was arrested at his home and during interview claimed he acted in self-defence and felt under threat from the victim.

Judge Brian Sherrard QC said CCTV footage of the incident: "Shows an exchange in which the injured party is undoubtedly an active participant".

The judge added: "He is seen squaring up to the defendant ... There is a physical exchange in which the injured party is pushed away but comes back to the defendant who has momentarily walked away. The injured party places an arm around the defendant's neck, who punches once without connecting, then again, connecting."

A defence lawyer agreed the matter was serious and pointed to a reference from his client's employer which "paints a picture of a young man desperate to try to put this incident behind him … It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the serious consequences suffered by the complainant on the fateful evening in question".

He added: "My client expresses remorse and regret over what unfolded that night. He bitterly regrets his involvement with the complainant and wishes him a full recovery."

The defence stressed the self-defence element.

Judge Sherrard described the case as: "Clearly a one-punch incident which has had catastrophic consequences … Great harm has been sustained."

This was balanced against: "A relatively positive report from the victim's neurological consultant, which gives me considerable hope his situation could improve."

While ruling the custody threshold was met, Judge Sherrard suspended the 15 months prison sentence for three years.