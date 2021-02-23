Suspicious object behind Belfast city centre security alert 'nothing untoward'

A suspicious object which sparked a security alert in Belfast city centre has been declared as nothing untoward.

Several streets were cordoned off around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Office buildings were evacuated and roads closed as the Army bomb squad attended the scene.

The city council offices on Adelaide Street and Linen Hall Street were sealed off and all employees asked to leave the buildings.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "The security alert in the Adelaide Street area of Belfast is now over.

"Police attended a report of a suspicious object located in the area, which has been declared as nothing untoward."