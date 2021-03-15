Suspicious object deemed 'nothing untoward' following security alert in Lisburn

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert at Huguenot Drive in Lisburn.

A security alert in Lisburn has ended after police determined a "suspicious object" found in the area was "nothing untoward".

Police attended the scene at the Huguenot Drive area.

The area around the Lagan towpath was closed for a time on Monday afternoon while investigations took place.

Following, a spokesperson from the PSNI said: "The Blue Bridge area in Huguenot Drive in Lisburn at has now reopened following the discovery of a suspicious object earlier. Officers attended the scene, however nothing untoward was found."