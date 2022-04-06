Suspicious object found in Derry deemed an ‘elaborate hoax’

The scene at the Corrody Road in Derry’s Waterside where a suspicious object caused a security alert since Monday evening. Picture Martin McKeown.

A suspicious object discovered in the Corrody Road area of Londonderry on Monday evening has been declared an ‘elaborate hoax’ by police.

The object has been taken away for further examination by the PSNI’s Ammunition Technical Officers, who investigated it and found to be a sham.

Corrody Road in the Waterside region of the city has since re-opened and the security alert has ended.

The road been closed between its junctions with Strabane Old Road and Kittybane Road since Monday evening, after the suspicious object was discovered in the area shortly after 7pm.

Superintendent Marty Reid said: "First of all, I want to thank the local community for their patience and co-operation as we worked to make the scene safe. We understand the impact this incident has had on the community, however, our primary aim throughout the course of this operation was to keep our community safe."

If anyone has information about this incident, call police on 101, quoting reference number 1552 of 04/04/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/