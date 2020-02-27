Suspicious object found under teacher's car at Belfast school a 'false alarm'

ATO inspect a car in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast on February 27th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

An east Belfast school has confirmed a suspicious device found under a female teacher's car was a "false alarm".

Police were called to the scene of the alert in the Belmont Road area following the discovery of the object on Thursday evening.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the teacher works at Strathearn School.

A number of homes have been evacuated, while part of the Belmont Road and Belmont Church Road have been cordoned off.

In a statement issued by Lanyon Group on behalf of Strathearn School, a spokesman said: "On Thursday evening, the Principal and Governors of Strathearn School were alerted by the PSNI to a suspicious device found in the grounds of the school.

"Following a controlled explosion by army technical officers, the device was declared to be a false alarm.

"The safety of our pupils, staff and neighbouring community remains our utmost priority at all times and, having sought advice from the PSNI, we are assured that school can continue as normal on Friday."

Police said at 9.50pm that the security alert had ended.

Inspector Natalie McNally said: "Police responded to a report of a suspicious object discovered under a vehicle at a school in the Belmont Road earlier this evening.

"Following examination the object has been declared as nothing untoward and the road has now reopened. Residents have been allowed to return to their homes. We're grateful to local people for their patience."