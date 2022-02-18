Suspicious object in Ballymena declared an ‘elaborate hoax’

The PSNI has declared a suspicious object found in Ballymena an “elaborate hoax” and the security alert has now ended.

Homes were evacuated in The Crescent area as police dealt with the incident.

Motorists and pedestrians were also asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A suspicious object was examined and has been declared an elaborate hoax and taken for away for further examination.

“Roads have been re-opened and residents allowed to return to their homes.”

Officers thanked all those affected by the incident for their patience and understanding.

They also appealed to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 283 18/02/22 or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The spokesperson continued: “As part of our investigation, we are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area between 9pm on Thursday 17th February and 7:20am on Friday 18th February, who noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously. To help assist with our enquiries, we would ask anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken from the area between this time frame to contact police.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.”