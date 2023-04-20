Suspicious object in Coleraine declared ‘nothing untoward’

The object is thought to have been buried for a number of years — © PA

A security alert at the Woodburn Crescent area of Coleraine has ended, police have said.

Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area.

Officers attended and an item was examined and declared as nothing untoward.

The road has re-opened and all evacuated residents have returned to their homes.

"Police would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area,” a PSNI spokesperson added.

The object is believed to have been buried in this location for a number of years.

Motorists and pedestrians had been advised a cordon is in place at Sprucefield Drive and Danes Hill Road.