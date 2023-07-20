Suspicious object left by window of house in north Belfast declared ‘elaborate hoax’

Residents were evacuated from their homes in north Belfast during a security alert which has been declared as an “elaborate hoax.”

They have since been allowed to return to the properties in the Glencairn Street area of the city.

A suspicious object was placed on the window sill of a house shortly before 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers attended the scene and closed off several nearby streets.

"A number of residents were also evacuated from their homes,” they added.

"Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later declared an elaborate hoax.

"All roads were re-opened and residents permitted back to their homes at around 4am.”

The object has been taken away for forensic examination.

PSNI Inspector David McBride said: “We would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure their safety.

"This was a totally irresponsible act which brought widespread disruption to the area.

"An investigation into the incident is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact officers at Tennent Street, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2066 19/07/23.”