Suspicious object that sparked Lisburn security alert 'elaborate hoax'

Police have said a suspicious object that led to a security alert in Lisburn on Thursday was an "elaborate hoax".

A number of homes in the Glenmore Park area had to be evacuated after the device was discovered at a flat around 6.40am.

Police and Army Technical Officers attended the scene and the object was declared an elaborate hoax.

It was now been taken away for further forensic examination and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

A remote controlled bomb disposal robot at the scene of a security alert in the Glenmore Park area of Lisburn, Co Antrim this morning. Picture: Pacemaker/Stephen Davison

SDLP MLA Pat Catney said he was "shocked" to see bomb disposal units in the area on Thursday morning.

"I thought they had sort of left the facility 20 odd years ago. I spoke with some local residents and there has been a few ongoing incidents from the apartment which I believe has been vacated," the Lagan Valley MLA said.

"This is a mixed area and people have lived here in a very settled area and great community relations."

Local DUP councillor Jonathan Craig agreed it was a "very settled and mixed community".

"People live extremely well in this community," he said.

"The people in Glenmore are extremely shocked at what has happened here. Thankfully it has been a hoax device and no one's life was actually put in danger.

"If there's anyone knows anything about this incident at all about what's happened here please pass that information on to police. They need your assistance to try and bring these people to justice."

PSNI Superintendent Mullan thanked everyone who was directly impacted by the public safety operation.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 203 17/12/20," he said.

"You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”