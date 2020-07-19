Suspicious package found near Belfast International Airport declared 'nothing untoward'

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in a filling station close to Belfast International Airport on July 19th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A suspicious package found near Belfast International Airport has been declared nothing untoward, police have confirmed.

The discovery of the package at a filling station on the Airport Road sparked a security alert on Sunday.

The road was closed leading to traffic issues for those travelling to the airport.

Army Technical Officers attended the scene and after examination declared the package as nothing untoward.

An eyewitness said: “It caused a lot of disruption.

“People were queued back on the road approaching the airport for a considerable period of time, and this caused issues for some.”

“Some were jumping out of cars and running with their suitcases to the airport.

“Others had obviously left a bit of time and were able to relax on the roadside in the warm weather.”

The Airport Road has now reopened following the incident.