Suzanne Wylie: ‘Being in charge of Belfast City Council was no laughing matter’
Suzanne Wylie on attempting to keep a straight face for ‘political’ correctness in the City Hall, the effects of negative publicity on her children, the infamous flag dispute... and why she’s leaving
Eimear McGovern
The outgoing chief executive of Belfast City Council Suzanne Wylie has shared how some of her biggest struggles during her time in the role were a failed European Capital of Culture in 2023, keeping a straight face during council meetings and the impact negative coverage around the council's spend on hotels had on her children.