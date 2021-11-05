Suzanne Wylie: ‘Being in charge of Belfast City Council was no laughing matter’

Suzanne Wylie on attempting to keep a straight face for ‘political’ correctness in the City Hall, the effects of negative publicity on her children, the infamous flag dispute... and why she’s leaving

Director: Suzanne Wylie outside Belfast City Hall

Eimear McGovern Fri 5 Nov 2021 at 02:48