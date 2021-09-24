Swann calls in the troops: Health Minister’s request for army assistance granted

Trooper Sam Jones assisting an NHS paramedic at the height of the coronavirus outbreak last year.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has confirmed that his request for the army to assist the health service has been approved.

The Department of Health requested help under an arrangement known as MACA (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities).

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Swann said: “I gladly welcome the approval of my request for military assistance to ease the current pressures on our hospitals.

"This is an important practical step to support our health and care staff at this extremely challenging time.”

He added: “I know all our staff will appreciate this support.”

The Department of Health made a formal request for military assistance last month, as Minister Swann has now repeatedly warned the Health Service is under pressure like never before.

Military personnel have previously been used in the early stages of Northern Ireland’s response to the pandemic.

Over 500 armed forces members have been deployed in Northern Ireland over the last year, including 100 at the mass vaccination centre in the SSE Arena.

It has previously been reported that the latest request was for 100 military staff, with personnel to be sent to Belfast City Hospital and the Ulster Hospital next month.