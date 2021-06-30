Swann: Covid booster jabs could be rolled out from September

Robin Swann has appealed to the public to get vaccinated. Pic Presseye

Plans are underway for the Department of Health to offer Covid booster vaccinations from September.

Health Minister Robin Swann revealed the development on Wednesday after welcoming the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the issue.

The interim advice from JCVI is to plan to offer booster vaccines from September to maintain protection given by first and second doses.

Mr Swann said: “Today’s announcement by JCVI is welcome news which allows us to plan a booster programme for early autumn.

"The huge success of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is undoubtedly saving lives and is key to delivering a roadmap out of the pandemic."

He added: “The booster programme will provide additional protection for our most vulnerable and will help protect our health service ahead of the winter months.”

The final JCVI advice will be published before September and will take into account the latest epidemiological situation, additional scientific data from trials such as Cov-Boost, real-time surveillance of the effectiveness of the vaccines over time and emerging variants.

Sir Michael McBride and Professor Ian Young have voiced concern over the spread of the Delta variant of the disease.

The final advice could change from the interim advice as further data is analysed, the department has said.

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Booster vaccines will prolong the protection already offered by first and second doses and provide an additional advantage in the fight against Covid.

"Whilst final advice may change, we can now plan and prepare so that our preparations are complete and our programme is ready to adapt and deliver in the autumn.”