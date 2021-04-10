Swann hails ‘another landmark’ as one million vaccines administered in NI

Some 813,468 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine, while 189,697 have received their second dose.

Robin Swann urged anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get their jab at the earliest opportunity (PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann has hailed “another landmark” as Northern Ireland passed the one million mark for vaccines administered.

Some 813,468 people have now received their first dose of the vaccine, while 189,697 have received their second dose, bringing the total to 1,003,165 according to the latest figures available.

Mr Swann praised the role of the vaccination programme in bringing the region close to exiting lockdown.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Swann said: “Vaccination is saving many lives in Northern Ireland. It is also protecting a great many others from serious illness and reducing pressures on our health and social care services.

“Let us not forget how serious the situation was at the turn of the year, with the vaccination programme in its infancy and Covid infection levels rising alarmingly.

“We are in a much better place today, thanks to the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines and to public adherence to public health measures.

“As we move gradually out of lockdown, we should be very grateful for the vaccination programme’s role in getting us to this point.”

He added: “Hitting the one million mark is undoubtedly another landmark to welcome, and more than 800,000 people have received a first dose.

As we move gradually out of lockdown, we should be very grateful for the vaccination programme’s role in getting us to this point Health Minister Robin Swann

“However, we still have work to do. I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to get their jab at the earliest opportunity.

“I am certainly looking forward to getting my second AstraZeneca dose, and the protection that will bring, when my turn comes.”

Vaccines are being administered at regional vaccination centres, GP practices and about 350 community pharmacists, and appointments can now be booked by anyone over the age of 40.

Patricia Donnelly, head of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme, said: “My thanks go to everyone involved in the rollout at every level for their commitment and enthusiasm.

“At every vaccination location I visit, the mood is the same – optimism and relief.

Robin Swann receiving his first coronavirus vaccine from pharmacist Stephen Burns at the Ballee Pharmacy in Ballymena (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

“We are determined to maintain the momentum. As ever, progress will be dependent on the availability of vaccine supplies.

“We expect supplies to be somewhat limited for the next few weeks and then to pick up again by the end of April or beginning of May.”

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “If you are eligible for the vaccine don’t delay booking to get your jab. This will protect you and others and will in time allow all of us to do more of things that are important to us.”

Those wanting to book appointments can do so online at: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

Where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Given current supply limits, GPs and community pharmacists will be largely focused on the 50-plus age group in the coming weeks.

There have been an additional 146 positive cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and three further deaths linked to the disease, the Department of Health said on Saturday.