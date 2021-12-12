Swann urges MLAs to back Covid certification system

The Health Minister has called for a ‘respectful debate’ on the measures.

Health Minister Robin Swann has written to all MLAs urging them to back the Covid certification scheme (David Young/PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann has appealed to MLAs to back Northern Ireland’s Covid certification scheme ahead of an Assembly debate on the regulations.

In a letter sent to all MLAs, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Swann called for a “respectful debate” on the measures and said opponents should set out their preferred alternatives.

The Covid certification system is set to become legally enforceable in the hospitality sector, including for licensed premises and large events, from Monday.

The system was introduced a fortnight ago but businesses were granted a two-week grace period to implement the measures.

Customers will need to show proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result or proof of previous infection for entry.

But the measures have not yet been discussed by the Assembly, and the DUP voted against them when they were brought to the Executive.

In his letter, Mr Swann said: “I am writing to you ahead of Monday’s Assembly sitting to encourage you to vote in favour of Covid certification.

“While I am confident this measure will be supported by a majority of MLAs, I wanted to underline some key points, not least for those who have still to make up their minds.

“Firstly, it needs to be recognised that Covid certification is a public health measure. By introducing it, the Executive and the Assembly will be following public health advice.

“The Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Adviser have both recommended the initiative to help reduce the risk of infection in higher risk settings.”

Mr Swann added that he believed the rationale for certification was “well captured” in the Executive’s Autumn/Winter Covid-19 contingency plan issued by the First and Deputy First Minister in October.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer (CMO) Sir Michael McBride has recommended the Covid certification scheme, Robin Swann said in his letter to MLAs (Brian Lawless/PA)

He continued: “In spite of the differences of opinion in the Assembly on this measure, I would appeal for a respectful debate on Monday.

“The situation we are now facing with Covid demands that of us all.

“Certification is certainly not a panacea and will need to be complemented by widespread adherence to public health advice. It does, however, offer another layer of protection to our citizens.

“I would encourage opponents of the scheme to spell out their preferred alternatives.”

The letter continued: “Simply shouting ‘no’ whilst failing to come forward with any genuine alternatives is not a credible position and it’s not a luxury that I as Minister of Health, or any of us as MLAs, can afford in the midst of public health emergency.

“There have been no easy answers or simple policy choices in this pandemic. That has been the case for governments across the world.

“It does not serve the public interest to be ducking decisions or constantly criticising from the sidelines.

“I commend certification to you as a proportionate policy, that has been introduced in other jurisdictions, and can help keep people safer, business open and support our health service this winter.

“The emerging Omicron threat demonstrates the continued risk from the virus and further strengthens the case for certification.”