Swann vows vaccination drive will go on after Big Jab Weekend

Success of initiative has re-energised our programme, says Health Minister

Health Minister Robin Swann speaking with staff at the SSE arena on the final day of the Big Jab Weekend. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

The drive to get more people vaccinated continues and further important initiatives are planned, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

Mr Swann was speaking at Belfast’s SSE Arena after the Big Jab Weekend — a push for increased vaccinations — ended last night.

He said it had made a real difference, with around 6,000 people inoculated at the venue over the weekend. Across Northern Ireland the number may be as high as 10,000.

Yesterday a further 11 deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were announced.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,485 new confirmed cases of the virus.

Mr Swann and Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride were visiting the SSE Arena to thank medical and support staff for their efforts.

But although the SSE Arena mass vaccination centre is closing, Mr Swann said the drive to get more jabbed will continue.

A total of 2,408,221 vaccines have been administered here to date.

However, our rate lags behind other UK regions.

Mr Swann has previously said that if we can get 90% of the eligible population jabbed, it could reduce hospital admissions by 50%.

Outlining the steps ahead last night, he said: “This next phase will include a sustained focus on localised pop-up walk-in clinics, both in high footfall locations and in areas where accessibility issues and other barriers may have impacted on take-up.

“The Big Jab Weekend has proven that there is still a strong demand for vaccination.

“Our aim will be to bring forward a series of further opportunities at community level.

“This weekend has re-energised our vaccine programme.”

The push has seen walk-in vaccination centres opening again for first doses for all adults, amid concerns over the high number of Covid cases locally. Queues were reported outside the centres on Saturday and again yesterday.

“There will also be a big focus on further and higher education in September, as well as other take-up promotions,” the Health Minister added.

“The number of participating pharmacies offering vaccination appointments will also be expanding.”

Mr Swann said he wanted to pay tribute to everyone involved in the jabs programme.

He added: “It is a huge collective effort to bring protection against Covid-19 to as many people as possible.

“My thanks go to everyone who played a part in the Big Jab Weekend.

“That includes, of course, the vaccinator teams as well as all those who worked behind the scenes to organise and promote it.

“There was a major and concerted effort to publicise the promotion, and it worked.

“I also want to highlight the support that was received right across society, including from sports bodies, businesses, education, the community and voluntary sector, local government, trade unions and many other organisations.”

Turning to critics of the vaccination drive, Mr Swann added: “We’ve also used this weekend to dispel some of the myths out there people have been peddling on social media to try to dissuade people from coming forward.”

Mr Swann said he was confident that large-scale facilities like the SSE, which had 60 booths operating, would not be needed this winter as new ways to deliver jabs were developed.

He predicted greater use of community level facilities and GPs as part of the next phase of the programme.

Sir Michael also urged everyone who had not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“If you’re delaying getting the jab, please take the opportunity now to go to a mobile clinic or to a pharmacy and get the vaccine,” he said

Between 8,000 and 10,000 people had received the vaccine over the weekend.

He added: “I think that’s a huge achievement. There are many, many people who have stood for hours, some in the rain, to get the vaccine.

“We know that it will protect them, the people who matter to them, and will protect the health service.”

Colm Gildernew, chair of the Stormont health committee, welcomed Mr Swann’s commitment to keep up the pressure.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have in our kit to stop the Covid-19 virus and to reopen our society,” he said.

“The vaccination is saving lives.

“It gives a chance to not only protect ourselves, but our families and loved ones, and help reduce the pressures on the health care system.”

Meanwhile, a UK-wide antibody testing programme is to be launched for people who have contracted coronavirus, the Government announced.

The programme, which will offer tests to thousands of adults per day, aims to improve understanding and gain “vital” data about antibody protection following Covid infection and vaccination.