Swann warning of NI medicine supply crisis a ‘wake-up’ call: UUP’s Beattie

Health Minister sounds alarm over patient care and treatment withdrawals

UUP leader Doug Beattie has warned an impending medicine supply shortage is a wake-up call for the UK Government and the EU.

The Belfast Telegraph, on Thursday, revealed the Health Minister Robin Swann warned in a briefing paper patient health could be compromised if pharmaceutical companies follow through with plans to withdraw medicines due to post-Brexit red tape, it has been claimed.

It is understood the Department of Health has been notified that more than 900 medicines are due to be withdrawn, with 2,400 more at risk.

Pharmacists have moved to reassure the public not to panic or alter normal practices. Community Pharmacy NI said the situation was “evolving” and called for constructive engagement between the EU and UK.

UUP leader Doug Beattie, said: “The issue of the provision of medicines affects every man, woman and child in Northern Ireland.

"There is no immediate shortage of medicines, but if action isn`t taken now that is exactly what we could be facing come the new year.

"This isn`t scaremongering - it is the practical out-workings of the NI Protocol and there is a practical solution.”

He added: “The warning from Robin Swann should be a wake-up call for both the EU and UK Government.

“The UK Government now needs to follow through on its proposal in the Command Paper it published in July and ‘remove all medicines from the scope of the Protocol entirely’.”

The MLA has written to the EU Commission calling on the EU to show “pragmatism”, with a response promising a legislative proposal in the autumn.

“That won`t deal with this issue. It`s simply too little and too late. Pharmaceutical companies have already issued their notices to withdraw supply from Northern Ireland next year and will continue to do so. They need reassurance that solutions will be produced in a timely manner that they can work with.

"I spoke to Robin this morning and he again emphasised the urgency of the situation. He wrote to his Executive colleagues on this issue, but as yet no action has been taken. This is an issue that we need to see a united Executive, UK and EU response on. We can`t afford to lose any more time.”

Northern Ireland gets most of its medicines from Great Britain distributors, but that is due to become more complex as a grace period covering the movement of medicines from Great Britain to here expires in December.

In a document presented to ministers and top officials this week, Mr Swann said he had “deep concerns about the risk to patient health and maintaining vital medical supplies”.

In the briefing paper seen by the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Swann calls for “a standstill” – in other words, the for grace period to be extended. The paper also makes reference to 910 medicines due to be withdrawn.

It explained that the planned withdrawals cover “all classifications of medicines, including prescription-only medicines, pharmacy and general sales list medicines”.

Almost 90% of the confirmed withdrawals are classified as high-risk, meaning there is the potential for disruption.

In July, the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA) said its members had told the UK’s Department of Health it would cease to supply the medicines because of the cost and complexity of duplicating regulation solely for the Northern Ireland market.

Drugs made in Great Britain for use here will have to be licensed separately and undergo checks and safety inspections.

Mark Samuels, chief executive of the BGMA, told the Financial Times in July: “This duplication could make supplying Northern Ireland in many cases unviable in the longer term.”

Number 10 has suggested that the medicines could be removed from the scope of the Northern Ireland Protocol entirely and treated as a special case.

The EU, meanwhile, maintained that the protocol was not up for negotiation but that it continues to “seek creative solutions” within its framework.

The latest warning from Mr Swann comes after a leading figure representing NHS providers warned that local patients must not become “collateral damage” in the political haggling.

Last month, Dr Layla McCay, director of policy for NHS Confederation, which represents organisations that provide and commission services, said: “If you live in Northern Ireland and suffer from a serious illness, there is a very real possibility that in six months’ time, you won’t be able to access the medicines you need.”

Dr McCay added: “This may sound alarmist, but since Brexit, Northern Ireland has become a political football between the UK and EU.

“We must not allow Northern Irish patients to go to the back of the queue for medicines or, even worse, to become collateral damage in the political haggling between the UK and the EU.

“It’s unacceptable that people could find themselves without essential medication next year if the UK and the EU cannot come up with a solution.”

The Department of Health was contacted for comment on Mr Swann’s paper. It previously said it was doing “everything possible” to ensure medicine supplies were maintained.