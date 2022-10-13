Swann warns ending use of off-contract agencies to staff under-pressure health service ‘will not be pain-free but has to happen’

Robin Swann has warned that ending the use of off-contract agencies to staff the crisis-hit health service will be a painful but necessary measure.

The health minister has also said efforts to stop the use of off-contract agencies will be a lengthy process, with current annual spend on nurses recruited through off-contract firms standing at more than £100m.

It comes after the Belfast Telegraph revealed on Wednesday that the Department of Health’s permanent secretary had directed the health trusts to reduce off-contract agency spend this year by £15m as the health service faces a projected £450m deficit.

Mr Swann has now released details of plans to help cash-strapped health chiefs to begin to address the crippling costs that have come about as a result of the crisis facing the NHS workforce.

A growing number of healthcare staff are leaving their NHS jobs to take up positions in agencies where they are paid more money and working conditions are better.

Health trusts must first try to recruit staff through on-contract agencies and, where all other avenues are exhausted, they are allowed to turn to off-contract agencies, which are typically more expensive than their on-contract counterparts.

They are not covered by formal relationships with the health service and are therefore able to charge above contractually set prices.

From 2018/19 to 2021/22, expenditure on off-contract agency nursing staffing rose from £27m to £101m, accounting for 72.5% of all agency spend for this grouping.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr Swann said: “The severe financial pressures on our health and social care system are well documented.

“While I will continue to relentlessly make the case for additional funding, I also have to ensure the monies we do have are used efficiently and effectively.

“Ending the use of off-contract agencies has been a major priority for me in that regard.

“Equally as important is the need to address the impact that large-scale agency use can have on the morale of our health service staff.

“Overreliance on agency use has a negative impact on our workforce, placing additional pressures on them to support agency staff who are unfamiliar with systems and wards.

“This creates another pressure on the provision of safe and quality care.

“I fully recognise that the increase in agency use has been driven by service and staffing pressures, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Obviously due consideration will have to be given to continuity and quality of service and of course patient safety.

“Some degree of agency use will always be required, as variation in demand means additional ad hoc resources will be needed at times.

“Ending off-contract agency use and reducing overall agency spend will not happen overnight, nor will it be a pain-free option, but it has to happen.”

Setting out how the elimination of contract agency use will be achieved, the minister signalled an intention to take a strong stance against recruitment agencies.

He said: “A new health service procurement process will be launched in the coming days for agencies who wish to provide nursing and midwifery agency staff to HSC.

“Agencies who have remained outside contractual frameworks now have a clear choice. I would encourage them to work with us on a contractual footing — or face an end to their income from the health service and taxpayers.

“I look forward to moving forward collegiately with those agencies who opt into the new contract.”

The £15m reduction in spend is to be made over and above any savings made through the introduction of a new contract for recruitment agencies.

The new public procurement process for agencies providing nursing and midwifery staff will be launched by the HSC’s Business Services Organisation (BSO).

The expectation is that those agencies who are successful in securing a place on the framework will start providing services to HSC in February 2023.