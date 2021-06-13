Swann warns of possible surge of Covid cases and hospitalisations by late summer due to Delta variant

Robin Swann calls for caution during summer period

Facilities set up for coronavirus surge testing at Ballymartin GAC in Kilkeel, Co Down, after a number of suspected cases of the Indian (Delta) variant were identified in the area. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

There could be a surge of positive cases and hospitalisations caused by the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland by late summer or early autumn.

The modelling outlining the potential scenario was revealed by the Department of Health on Sunday as Health Minister Robin Swann urged for caution this summer.

In the statement Mr Swann said our actions now will have a crucial bearing on the direction of the pandemic over the next three months.

On Saturday and Sunday no further Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, with the death toll remaining at 2,155.

A total of 177 positive cases have also recorded over the past two days.

While the number of confirmed Delta cases remain relatively low in NI, experience in other jurisdictions indicates that this could change very rapidly, the health department has said.

Health Minister Robin Swann. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

Health department officials said in the event of the Delta variant becoming “dominant, modelling indicates the potential for a surge of positive cases and hospitalisations by late summer/early autumn”.

Mr Swann insisted: “This is not inevitable. There are many uncertainties and we are far from powerless.

"We need a sustained effort in the coming weeks to stop the virus spreading. Our actions now will have a crucial bearing on how the situation develops.”

The health minister stressed the progress achieved over recent months can be defended and sustained going forward, adding: “The ongoing roll-out of our vaccination programme is central to that.

"It is essential that people keep coming forward for their first and second vaccine doses. The emerging evidence indicates that getting fully vaccinated with both doses is very important in terms of protection from the Delta variant.”

He continued: “The more people we can get fully vaccinated, the better prepared we will be for any upturn in Covid cases down the line.

Mr Swann added: “This not a time for either complacency or alarmism. Caution must remain our guiding principle.”

A total of 1,863,947 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

His plea comes as the deputy chair of the British Medical Association’s NI Committee of GPs, Dr Frances O’Hagan said said there is reason to be “concerned” at the prospect of rising cases as a result of the Delta variant.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics Show, Dr O’Hagan said: “We definitely have to look over our shoulders and be a little bit concerned about this, there’s no doubt. The numbers are going up.

"This is much more transmissible than our previous [waves]. In our first wave… It is spreading between people who have either not been vaccinated or who have both their vaccines..

“We need to be really careful, our waiting lists are at a terrible position at the minute, the worst they’ve ever been. We need to get doing something to fix those waiting lists. If we fill our hospitals with patients with Covid, then we can’t do that.”