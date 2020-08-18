Swarm weather: Lough Neagh residents tortured by flies

Locals around Lough Neagh tortured as mild conditions bring a plague of tiny flies

A swarm of the flies on the door of a house

Residents along the shore of Lough Neagh in Co Armagh are being terrorised by millions of flies that have been attaching themselves to properties and driving the owners mad.

Eamon Robinson from Maghery posted a video on Facebook showing the horrifying extent of the problem.

The small black flies - known as mayflies - swarmed on an outside door of his home in their millions as they gathered along the doorstep and up the walls.

It is believed that the hot and humid weather could be the main reason why the flies have yet to disperse.

The mayfly, which is common along the lough, gets its name as they normally gather and disappear all in the same month.

Local residents have been unable to open their doors or windows to try and cool down during the hot weather as the flies are attracted to the light.

Speaking to the website Armaghi, Eamon explained that it is an issue he has had to deal with before but 2020 has been particularly troublesome.

"We normally get them bad in May as they are called the mayfly," he stated. "They come off the lough.

"The warm weather is the reason and at night they are attracted to the light.

"Obviously if you have a window open in the house with a light on the ceiling [it] will be swarmed with them too."

Local councillor Paul Duffy said the problem occurs right along the shore of Lough Neagh and believes the problem could be worse in Maghery due to its location between the River Bann and River Blackwater.

"It happens right along the lough and I have actually worked in and around there at different points of the year," stated the Sinn Fein councillor.

"Mayflies and things like that are just there in their millions every year. This happens every single year.

"It's not usual at this time of year because they usually start to filter away.

"The flies don't even seem to be that bad around Oxford Island (in Lurgan) but it could be down because they're in around the mouth of the Bann and the Blackwater.

"Temperatures tend to be a bit higher there too so that could be related."

The mayfly

Mr Duffy added that local residents who want to enjoy a barbecue during the good weather simply can't as they are tortured by the buzzing pests.

"I know all about it as I'm a plasterer by trade and I actually went to pebbledash a house out there but we had to put it off for a couple of months because of the mayflies," he said.

"You were just dashing them clean into the walls.

"Even to go out for barbecues or anything when the good weather comes - you just can't because of the flies.

"Teams who play at the GAA club there would find that when they're close to the lough at certain times and they're trying to play, they are swatting the flies away more than watching the ball."