Sweets laced with suspected cannabis seized in East Belfast

Police raids in East Belfast discovered sweets and chocolate thought to contain cannabis.

Police raids in East Belfast discovered sweets and chocolate thought to contain cannabis.

Police raids in East Belfast discovered sweets and chocolate thought to contain cannabis.

Police in east Belfast have recovered £40,000 of suspected drugs, including sweets and chocolate containing suspected cannabis.

The PSNI said the items were discovered after five searches by the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

In an appeal, the PSNI said: “Help us deal with those intent on harming youth through drugs by reporting to police or Crimestoppers.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The discovery follows a public health warning earlier this month after a young child was hospitalised after ingesting cannabis disguised as a sweet.

It was also reported this week that a two-year-old child was left fighting for his life in a Belfast hospital after accidentally ingesting cannabis.