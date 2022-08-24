‘Swift action is needed to avoid catastrophe at our ailing NHS’

Leading think tank warns time is running out as health service heads into ‘a perfect storm’

The NHS is on the “brink of disaster” with just a matter of months to prevent “an existential crisis” for staff and patients, a leading think tank has declared.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has warned the Government has just three months to save the NHS as it approaches “what is likely to be the most challenging period in its 74-year history”.

It has also warned the FIFA World Cup has the potential to lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases across the UK, heaping even more pressure on the health service as it deals with unprecedented demand.

The paper explained: “The FIFA World Cup starting in November this year will involve crowds — some who will travel back to the UK — in confined spaces and this could potentially add to a spike in Covid-19 cases and other respiratory infections, as was experienced during the 2021 European football championships."

The organisation has set out a list of recommendations to help reduce the impact of the impending crisis, including the establishment of a winter-crisis taskforce and additional funding.

It has also called for Covid-19 and flu vaccinations to be made available to everyone over the age of 18, and to prepare for the return of the legal requirement of face coverings in a range of settings.

“A perfect storm of acute pressures driven by Covid-19, a resurgent flu epidemic and the indirect effect of the cost-of-living crisis will combine with the unprecedented elective-care backlog and a workforce that is already depleted and exhausted,” the document said.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, has welcomed the paper as “common sense”.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association

However, he warned the ongoing political instability here will severely hinder any attempt to put in place the measures required to stabilise Northern Ireland’s health service.

“I don’t think anyone would disagree with what the paper is calling for,” he said.

“I think it is important to recognise that the first recommendation relates to a focus on leadership and that is going to be difficult due to the current political situation, we simply don’t have leadership.

“It is going to be more difficult for Northern Ireland to put in place these recommendations than in the rest of the UK.

“Let’s not forget that we have the worst hospital waiting lists in the UK and we’re also the only part of the UK where mitigations have not yet been put in place to address issues relating to doctors’ pensions, which will make it harder to tackle waiting lists.”

Setting out the argument for swift action, the document refers to official government figures which reveal the challenges currently facing the NHS.

According to the most recent statistics, 358,807 people in Northern Ireland were waiting for a first hospital appointment at the end of March.

Of these, 186,645 had been waiting longer than a year — 52% of the overall number of people waiting for a first consultant-led appointment.

Meanwhile, between June 2021 and June 2022, the number of patients spending more than 12 hours in an emergency department increased from 5,488 to 8,192.

This accounted for 12.9% of all attendances in June 2022.

At the same time, patients are facing excessive waits for the likes of care in the community packages, while the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is also struggling to cope with demand.

“Collectively, the data paint a picture of an extremely overworked and under-resourced NHS, heading into its most challenging time of the year,” said the paper.

“The NHS and social care system is already in real trouble, as seen by the record ambulance response times, growing waiting lists, increased staff absences and workforce burnout.

“With circumstances expected to deteriorate further over the coming months, the Government must act immediately to avoid catastrophe.”

It continued: “Considering the situation beyond the NHS, both resurgent Covid-19 and flu pose a significant threat to the labour market and the economy at a time of growing economic instability.

“A recent report from the Bank of England found a staggering 17% of the UK’s working population was self-reporting as long-term sick in the first quarter of 2022, with long Covid making a growing contribution to this figure. It is vital therefore that we minimise the spread of Covid-19 and flu this winter.”

In addition to the well-documented challenges likely to arise from the cost-of-living crisis relating to heating and malnutrition, the paper said people “who may in the past have opted for private healthcare, may no longer be able to afford this option, adding to NHS demand”.

A spokesman from the Department of Health said: “The most recent information from the Office for National Statistics suggests that in the week to August 8, 2022, about one person in 50 in Northern Ireland had Covid-19.

“This has fallen since the peak early in the summer. As we move into the autumn, we may see infection rates rise again. We will monitor the situation and take proportionate action if required, including consideration of the use of face coverings in various settings.

“Vaccination continues to provide excellent protection from serious illness, hospitalisation or death.

“It remains our key protection from Covid-19. A booster programme will shortly be rolled-out for those eligible which will continue to be in line with advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“The advice however remains that we all can take steps to reduce the chance of catching Covid-19 or of passing it on to others.

“This includes simple steps such as staying at home if you have a temperature or are unwell, washing hands regularly, meeting others outdoors or in well ventilated areas and wearing a face covering in crowded indoor settings.”