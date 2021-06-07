Swim Ireland ‘extremely disappointed’ as 4x100 medley Olympics invite rescinded

The Ireland men's 4x100m relay team have had their Olympic ticket withdrawn by swimming's world governing body FINA. Photo: Stock image

Swim Ireland has confirmed that Ireland's 4x100 Medley Relay team have had their Olympics invitation rescinded by swimming's governing body FINA after it was "issued in error" on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after the team was told on Saturday they would be going to the Olympics. Swim Ireland has said they intend to challenge the decision after FINA claimed the original invitation was issued in error.

The 4x200m Freestyle team of Jack McMillan and Jordan Sloan from Northern Ireland and Finn McGeever and Gerry Quinn and the 4x100m Medley team of Jack McMillan, Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene and Brendan Hyland had qualified for the Tokyo games as wildcard picks.

It was set to be the first time since 1972 that Ireland would send two swimming relay teams to an OIympic Games but FINA contacted Swim Ireland on Sunday and said the invitation to the 4x100 Medley team had been rescinded as it had been issued in error.

The invitation to the 4x200 Freestyle team is unaffected.

Swim Ireland said they were "extremely disappointed" at the development and noted the impact on the affected athletes.

In a statement, Swim Ireland said: “We received correspondence on Sunday, June 6 from FINA rescinding their invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“Having received and accepted FINA’s invitation to compete on Saturday, June 5, we are extremely disappointed that FINA have told us that the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the affected athletes.

"Our intention is to challenge the decision and we are currently exploring all options in this regard.

“The invitation for Ireland to compete in the Men’s 4x200m Freestyle relay is unaffected. The Tokyo Olympic Games will be the first time since 1972 that Ireland has competed in a swimming relay and the first time ever that an Irish male relay team will compete,” said a spokesperson.