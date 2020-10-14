Swimmer Mary Feeney who died in Bangor tragedy was a gifted landscape artist

Arts festival director hails 'valued and talented' painter

A swimmer who died after getting into difficulty on the Bangor coast on Tuesday has been named locally as Mary Feeney.

Originally from Ardara in Co Donegal, she had established a career as a landscape artist and moved to Co Down several years ago.

A major rescue effort was launched shortly before noon on Tuesday after she got into difficulty while swimming at Skippingstone Beach.

A regular participant in Bangor's annual Open House Festival, she had also exhibited her work in galleries across Ireland, the UK and the United States.

Kieran Gilmore, director of the Open House Festival, was among those paying tribute yesterday.

"Like many others, all the team at Open House Festival are shocked and deeply saddened to hear that Mary Feeney tragically lost her life while out swimming at Skippingstone Beach," he said.

"Mary was a valued and talented artist and teacher. We also know that sea swimming meant a lot to her. Mary will be missed by the local arts, cultural and sea swimming communities in Bangor."

Green Party councillor Stephen Dunlop also acts as chair of the Open House Festival.

"Mary was so well known as a strong swimmer and advocate of wild sea swimming. The council is looking to encourage and develop that element of the sea front, but it's ghastly and unfortunate that such an incident has happened," he said.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of Mary, it's a very sad day. She was part of a very strong community of artists living around Bangor town centre. Part of the attraction is being beside the sea, it's an inspiration and a catalyst for a lot of their art."

Ulster Unionist councillor Carl McClean said the news had been deeply shocking for the local community.

"It's just horrible news, that whole area has been increasingly used by beach swimmers and it had been something we had hoped to develop as part of public realm works," he said. "It's the most dreadful shock in what is already the most difficult time."

Praising the efforts of rescue workers, he added: "We get so used to hearing good news because of the efforts of the RNLI, but their commitment and bravery on Tuesday was just extraordinary."

On Tuesday evening, members of RNLI Bangor extended their sympathies to the family and praised the bravery of one volunteer who had entered the water to rescue Ms Feeney despite turbulent conditions.

Although she was recovered from the water and assessed by paramedics she was declared dead at the scene.

A post on the RNLI Bangor Facebook page said: "Despite the heroic efforts of our volunteer crew, there was little we could do other than move the woman to the shelter of a nearby inlet where she could be attended to by the ambulance service."

The statement added: "Sadly, the tragic outcome could not be avoided by his actions, and we would implore others to avoid swimming in such dangerous conditions. Rest in Peace."