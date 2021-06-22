Swimmers brave elements to cross North Channel in dark

One of the swimmers during the challenge

A team of hardy open water swimmers have braved strong currents, cold water and thousands of stinging jelly fish to cross the North Channel in the pitch dark from Co Down to Scotland.

Known as the Lough Neagh Monsters, the three men and three women set off at 2:18am last Thursday in total darkness from Robbie’s Point, outside Donaghadee to swim one-hour relays across the channel to Port Patrick.

They emerged on the shores of Scotland after an exhausting 14 hours and 57 minutes to complete the official Irish Open Water Swimming Association Challenge.

The 35 km stretch of sea is in the Belfast shipping channel and as well as being stung by jelly fish, the swimmers kept going as cargo vessels and even a cruise ship passed them by.

The team — Alison Casey, Andrea Judge, John McKenna, Steven Grimley, Brian Muckian and Stephanie Lyness — embarked on the challenge after 18 months of open water training, through the long cold winter months and the pandemic.

All seasoned open water swimmers they brave the cold sea water on a weekly basis, so last week’s temperatures of 11-12 degrees for their crossing, seemed positively tropical!

As well as the strong currents that make the North Channel such a notoriously hard stretch of water to swim the team had to face off hundreds, possibly thousands of Lion’s Mane jellyfish.

Stephanie Lyness (58), a mum of two from Waringstown, who has been cold water swimmer for three years, said the jelly fish were her biggest challenge: “The first two swimmers were in darkness and it was quite scary being in the boat alongside them when all you could hear at that time of the morning was their strokes in the water.

“Thankfully it was daylight by 4am so the rest of us didn’t have to swim in the dark.

“I am absolutely terrified of jellyfish so that was the biggest challenge for me.

“The first swimmer got stung and the second and when it was my turn I could see the jellyfish way below me and I just prayed they would stay there and thankfully they did.

“I was really honoured to be asked to be part of the team and we are all still buzzing this week from having completed the challenge.”

While the team were lucky to have a calm day on the sea, as they closed in on the Scottish shoreline the tide was working against them, leaving a difficult finish.

“At one point we thought we were around an hour from Portpatrick, but as the time went on the shore didn’t seem to be coming closer,” said Alison O’Hagan.

What should have been an hour to the finish line, took five as the swimmers battled against the current.

Infinity Channel Swimming expertly guided the Lough Neagh Monsters through their swim.

John McKenna adds: “The Lough Neagh Monsters couldn’t have done this swim without the planning, support and facilities provided by Infinity, they really are the best in the business.”