Swiss chocolate sent to Northern Ireland after Italy heroics donated to children’s cancer charity

Some of the chocolate sent by the Swiss Credit: IFA

A chocolate gift sent to Northern Ireland after they memorably held Italy to a draw and helped Switzerland qualify for the World Cup finals has been donated to a cancer charity.

The 9.3kgs of chocolate was sent to Northern Ireland after they heroically stopped Italy from scoring a goal over the 93 minutes of the match at Windsor Park last month.

In fact, Switzerland boss Murat Yakin even took to social media to pack and post the chocolate himself, while singing a brief rendition of Northern Ireland’s unofficial anthem Sweet Caroline.

Switzerland’s own victory over Bulgaria combined with the Italians’ failure to win in Belfast, was enough to send the Swiss to the World Cup finals.

Players from the Swiss national team also sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ as a thank-you to Northern Ireland during a post match banquet.

Now the Irish Football Association said the box containing dozens of bars of chocolate are to be sent to the Cancer Fund for Children so kids helped by the Northern Ireland-based charity can enjoy them for Christmas.

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children, added: “We’re extremely grateful to the Swiss FA and Irish FA for this generous donation which will be very popular with the children and young people we’re supporting this Christmas.

"The Northern Ireland team have been brilliant supporters of the charity and we look forward to working with them again in 2022.”

Stefan Baumgartner from the Swiss FA said: “I literally told everyone who thought Italy will get an easy win in Belfast not to underestimate the home team.

“We were suffering like hell and my prediction was a draw there and a 4-0 victory for Switzerland against Bulgaria (two from Gavranovic, two from Shaqiri). The goalscorers were wrong, but who cares. What an effort from your team, what an effort from Team Switzerland as well.”