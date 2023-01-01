Switch your gas and electricity suppliers to save over £1k, says Northern Ireland Consumer Council

The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland is encouraging customers here to switch gas and electricity suppliers at the start of the new year with savings of over £1,000 possible.

The independent advice organisation said some households could save £1,032 by switching based on a saving of £669 by switching from the most expensive standard electricity tariff available to the cheapest tariff available, alongside a saving of £363 by switching gas supplier in the Greater Belfast area.

It comes amid a reduction to the Energy Price Guarantee scheme (EPG) discount from Sunday, meaning support from the UK government is gradually tapering off.

The EPG scheme was introduced on 1 November 2022. It lowers the unit costs consumers pay their energy supplier for electricity and gas but that amount is being reduced from 19.9p/kWh (kilowatt hour) to 13.6p/kWh for electricity and from 4.8p/kWh to 3.9p/kWh for gas.

From the middle of this month households across Northern Ireland will begin to receive their long-awaited £600 energy support payment.

The energy support payment includes a £400 payment as part of a wider UK-wide support scheme and an additional £200 in recognition of Northern Ireland’s dependence on home heating oil.

Consumers in the rest of the UK have already begun to receive energy support payments amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Consumer Council reminded people switching their gas and electricity provider does not impact on receiving this money.

Peter McClenaghan, director of infrastructure and sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “The discount the government has been providing on all electricity and gas tariffs has taken some of the financial pressure off consumers, but unfortunately the support is reducing which means the price of some energy bills may go up again depending on who your supplier is.

“As there are big differences in prices between suppliers, we are encouraging consumers to think about switching supplier or tariff. Switching will not change the amount of government tariff discount consumers receive and will not prevent them receiving the additional £600 support payment, but it could help them save money.

“Some households could make savings of over £1,000 by switching from the most expensive electricity and gas tariffs to the cheapest tariffs currently available.

“Consumers should know that their exact electricity and gas bills will still depend on how much energy they use – as the scheme is a discount – not a price cap.

“We also encourage any consumers who are struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help and support.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s largest supplier has confirmed gas prices will be slashed as of January 1, reducing the average cost for consumers by £8.831 per week in the Ten Towns area and by £7.922 in the Greater Belfast area.

Customers supplied by Firmus Energy in the Ten Towns and Greater Belfast network will see prices fall by 17.6% and 20.52% respectively from Sunday.

The price reduction will benefit around 111,000 domestic and business customers and on an annual basis will save customers £460 and £410, on average.

The company previously announced the price cuts earlier this month, saying the decrease was due to the falling cost of wholesale gas and government intervention under the EPG scheme.

The Consumer Council’s free online Energy Price Comparison Tool lets consumers see all available tariffs from all suppliers in one place.