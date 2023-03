The A2 Sydenham Bypass citybound has been closed from Tillysburn.

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes as a result of an “ongoing” incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the Sydenham Bypass in east Belfast, as the city-bound lane is currently closed between Tillysburn and Dee Street.

"Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

More to follow.