Sydenham Bypass crash leaves five people in hospital

Police are probing a road traffic collision on the Sydenham Bypass in east Belfast on Sunday morning.

Sergeant Jackson said: “Shortly after 2am, we received a report of a two-vehicle collision in the Dee Street area.

“Five people were injured during the collision and were taken to hospital for treatment.”

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them via 101.