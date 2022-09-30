Sydenham Bypass set to close again this weekend as motorists and City Airport users advised of month-long disruption

Motorists and holidaymakers have been advised to expect traffic disruption this weekend as part of month-long road works at Sydenham Bypass.

The resurfacing of the busy route commenced last Friday and will continue this weekend, scheduled to stretch over five consecutive weekends in total.

It means the country bound lanes between the end of the M3 motorway and Tillysburn junction will be closed from 11pm tonight right through to 5am on Monday morning.

After last week’s closure, a UUP MLA criticised the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

North Down MLA Alan Chambers said it resulted in “some of the worst” traffic gridlock he has ever witnessed in Belfast.

The DfI said it had a robust traffic management plan in place to deal with any disruption the resurfacing works would cause, but added the weekend gridlock “may have been a result of motorists not following the signed diversions”.

The timely completion of the work by October 24 will be "subject to favourable weather conditions".

"To complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to implement road closures on the country bound lanes on each of these weekends between 11.00pm on Friday night and 05:00am on Monday morning (Closed for 3 days continuously each time)," authorities have confirmed.

"A number of weeknight closures will also be in operation Monday to Thursday to facilitate preparatory works."

Diversion routes will be in operation at these times with the main alternative route being the M3 Lagan Bridge Off-slip which leads to Sydenham Road, Airport Road, Airport Road West and the Holywood Exchange On-slip.

A secondary diversion will allow drivers to divert through Middlepath Street along the Newtownards Road and onto Holywood Road.

Dee Street will also allow drivers to access Newtownards Road.

"Road road users, particularly those travelling to George Best Belfast City Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure," an official statement reads.