Sydenham Bypass works to continue for number of weeks as DfI says ‘motorists not following diversions’ may have added to weekend gridlock

Saturday traffic chaos compounded by Northern Ireland and Belfast Giant fixtures

A UUP MLA has criticised the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) after he was stuck in severe Belfast traffic due to a resurfacing scheme on the Sydenham Bypass.

North Down MLA Alan Chambers explained the DfI closed the country-bound section of the Sydenham Bypass — as far out as the City Airport — to facilitate resurfacing work on Saturday.

The traffic was compounded as Northern Ireland football fans travelled to Windsor Park for a Uefa Nations League fixture, the Belfast Giants were playing at the SSE Arena — where Bangor-bound traffic was being diverted — and the Waterfront Hall was hosting the National Police Memorial Day.

Mr Chambers said it resulted in “some of the worst” traffic gridlock he has ever witnessed in Belfast.

The DfI said it had a robust traffic management plan in place to deal with any disruption the resurfacing works would cause, but added the weekend gridlock “may have been a result of motorists not following the signed diversions”.

The £1.7m resurfacing scheme on the Sydenham Bypass began on Friday and is expected to last a number of weeks.

Mr Chambers said, even without the resurfacing works, traffic in Belfast can be slow in places, particularly on the Westlink approaching the M2.

“Around lunchtime I travelled 40 miles from the west to Stockman’s Lane M1 junction in around 40 minutes,” he said.

“After conducting some business I rejoined the M1 for the short journey to Duncrue Street. This part of my journey resulted in a most frustrating two-hour stop-and-crawl progress to the junction with the M2.

“The subsequent return travel through Belfast city centre was more of the same. My knowledge of east Belfast backstreets enabled me to eventually escape the gridlock and navigate my way back to Bangor through Newtownards.”

Mr Chambers said he saw “no evidence” of the DfI’s traffic management plan.

“Indeed, where the department had placed cones, they only added to the confusion and disruption,” he added.

“I have submitted some questions to the minister for infrastructure, John O’Dowd MLA, about the traffic chaos on Saturday. I have asked if his officials, in drawing up their plan, had factored in the events due to happen in Belfast on Saturday.

“The resurfacing work to the Sydenham Bypass is needed and, indeed, I have been calling for some sections of it to be resurfaced. However, there has got to a better way to organise such work that will not bring Belfast to a virtual standstill.”

A spokesperson for DfI said the commencement of the resurfacing scheme followed months of planning and engagement with stakeholders on how to complete the essential works on a key route safely.

“Resurfacing is a valuable public service that, in many cases, requires a road closure for works to be completed safely. There is no ideal time for works of this scale, which will inevitably cause congestion given traffic volumes on this part of the network,” stated the department.

“Works were scheduled for the weekend and overnight because this is when the traffic flow is at its lightest, compared to during the week.

“Traffic management arrangements were publicised on social media and through partner organisations, like Belfast City Airport.

“The Department met yesterday [Monday] with contractors to review the weekend work to see how congestion can be managed over the weekends of September 30 to October 3, October 7-10, October 14-17 and October 21- 24, when further works are planned.

“As a result, increased signage and additional cones will be used to encourage vehicles to use the planned diversion along the Sydenham Road, as opposed to the Newtownards Road.”

The DfI said it is also engaging with its contractor to see if there is a way to safely open access to the M3 bridge from the Westlink to the Sydenham Road for future phases and “the public will be informed accordingly”.

“Some of last weekend’s congestion may have been a result of motorists not following the signed diversions,” the spokesperson added.

“Therefore, the department would encourage all road users to use the signed diversion routes, as these are designed to keep traffic moving and to limit congestion on other roads.”