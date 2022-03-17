Sympathies extended to MLA Andy Allen after death of brother Christopher

Sympathies have been extended to UUP MLA for East Belfast, Andy Allen, after the death of his younger brother Christopher.

In a social media post the politician said: “It is with a heavy and broken heart on behalf of my family and I that I write this post to inform those who knew my younger brother, Christopher, of his untimely passing yesterday afternoon.

“I will post funeral details when they become available.

“Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” upon hearing the news.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Andy and his family as they mourn their loss,” said Mr Beattie.

“Andy is a dear friend and colleague and whilst I know that no words can truly provide comfort at a time like this, Andy and his family are in the thoughts and prayers of all of us as they come to terms with their loss.”