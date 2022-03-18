Syrian student living in Co Armagh wins PM’s award for voluntary work

Hassan Al Khawam and his family arrived in Northern Ireland in 2017

A Co Armagh student who fled to Northern Ireland with his family from war-torn Syria has been recognised for his work in helping refugees and other vulnerable people through a voluntary social enterprise.

Hassan Al Khawam (24), who lives in Lurgan, received Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s daily Points of Light Award yesterday.

The QUB software engineering student and his family arrived in Northern Ireland in 2017.

Before leaving their home, his father became ill and was no longer able to work, meaning Hassan had to leave full-time education and start a job.

The Prince’s Trust, however, was able to cover the fees for Hassan to take an English course so he could apply to university.

He was also able to take part in a four-week training and mentoring scheme, giving young people the skills, experience and confidence to find a job in retail.

Hassan was so touched by the backing he received, he decided to help other refugees and vulnerable people access support.

Through his initiative NI Hyatt, he holds advice clinics on housing and employment, offers translation services and helps refugees with developing social connections, finding learning opportunities and gaining skills.

He has also worked with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation to run football tournaments that bring refugees together.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis praised Hassan’s “invaluable” contribution to the community and congratulated him on his award.

“Hassan’s support of refugees and vulnerable people is truly admirable and shows the positive impact young people can have on society,” he said.

“To have come through hardship and achieved so much, I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in the future.”

Hassan said he was honoured to have won the award, describing it as “one of the most significant events” to have taken place in his life since arriving in Northern Ireland.

“I believe offering my time and experience to others who find themselves in similar circumstances is the least I can do to express my gratitude to the community,” he added.

“NI Hyatt is operated by volunteers, and all the credit goes to the people in my community who contribute immensely.”

Hassan is the 1,885th person to receive a Points of Light Award. They were launched in 2014 to recognise individuals making a difference where they live.

Each day, someone is selected to receive the award in honour of their achievements. Previous winners include volunteers who put their lives on the line for others during the pandemic.