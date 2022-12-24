Take a festive walk on the wild side in one of our wooded winter wonderlands

There’s nothing to beat the fresh air, getting back to nature and feeling alive in the great outdoors.

It can revive body and mind after the hectic Christmas rush, an idyllic way to relax and have fun as a family — and it’s absolutely free.

The Woodland Trust looks after more than 50 woods here which are open every day.

The festive season is a perfect occasion to embrace the simpler things in life, whether that’s time spent with friends and loved ones, enjoying nature’s magnificent scenery or just getting outdoors and enjoying some fresh air.

Woodland Trust estate manager Dave Scott encouraged families to experience that freedom for themselves.

“Whether it’s a crisp, frosty morning or a damp soggy afternoon, it’s great to pull on your boots, wrap up warm and head out for an invigorating stroll,” he said.

“Winter woods take on a whole new character.

Spectacular, frosty landscapes and bare branches expose elusive wildlife and hidden history.

“The fact they are all free to visit is just the icing on the Christmas cake.”

Woodland Trust sites are open all-year round so come prepared for unmissable views, clean air and birdsong.

And by following the paths, you’ll avoid disturbing the winter wildlife and allow nature to thrive.

The Belfast Telegraph has picked 10 of the best to explore.

​

Mourne Park, Kilkeel, Co Down

Mourne Park is a haven for wildlife.

The ancient woodland has three trails of different lengths and gradients in the Bluebell Walk, Woodland Loop and Whitewater Trail.

The first is a relaxing 1.6km stroll over a long sloping section.

The Woodland Loop explores newly restored native woodland over a 2.8km gravel path.

And the 4.5km Whitewater Trail follows the river and the old carriageway through mature beech trees.

Go early in the morning and try and spot red squirrels leaping through the canopy of towering Scots pines.

​

Mourne Park in winter

Cabin Wood, Cookstown, Co Tyrone

This tranquil riverside woodland was once part of the Killymoon Castle estate.

Follow its circular stone path through the mix of ancient and young woodland and you’ll find spectacular views of the castle and countryside, abundant wildlife, and it’s all just a stone’s throw from Cookstown.

​

Carnmoney Hill, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim

With awe-inspiring views of Belfast and the coast, Carnmoney Hill is a must visit.

Steeped in history and folklore with a mix of ancient woodland, grassland and wetland, it is home to a wealth of wildlife and has a wide range of walks to suit all abilities.

With easy access from the city and plenty of interest for history buffs, Carnmoney Hill is a great destination for a day out.

​

Carnmoney Hill: Picture by Michael Cooper

Corrog Wood, Portaferry, Co Down

Corrog Wood lies in a particularly scenic part of Co Down at the foot of the Ards Peninsula.

Corrog means ‘the stony ridge’ and this 5.7-hectare (14-acre) native woodland was planted in 2000 with sessile oak, ash, maple and birch.

Keep an eye out for buzzards and native Irish hares, as well as a sculpture of a tree spirit known locally as ‘The Frump’.

​

Drumnaph, Maghera, Co Derry

At the gateway to the Sperrins, located just off the A29 on the outskirts of Maghera, this beautiful ancient woodland is one of the few remaining fragments of a great forest that once covered much of mid-Ulster.

Drumnaph Wood’s varied mix of habitats is a joy to explore, whether you are interested in timeless forest, excellent walks or fascinating cultural connections — look out for the deer and hound statues too.

​

Glasswater Wood, Crossgar, Co Down

Glasswater Wood has been recently upgraded with a new car park, improvements to some of the existing trails and the completion of the new Birch Trail, so now there’s more to explore at Glasswater.

The project of works was funded by the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) initiative through Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

​

Winter Wonder. Picture: Gerard McEvoy

Clare Glen Woodland, Tandragee, Co Armagh

This is delightful wood running along the banks of the River Cusher.

Hazel is abundant, with oak, ash and wych elm over a stunning ground layer of wood anemone, wild garlic, bluebells and several different species of orchid.

Enjoy the fresh scents of a chilly winter morning.

It’s a smaller, more intimate location than the nearby Gosford Park, which attracts plenty of adventure seeking visitors.

​

Castle Caldwell Forest, Co Fermanagh

This forest provides a range of short walks through a pretty woodland surrounded by Lower Lough Erne.

The site is an important conservation area with bird sanctuaries and visiting red deer. Two main features are the Old Castle and Lough Shore Jetty.

There are a series of circular walks from the car park following forest tracks through the woodland and along the lough shore.

And there’s always the ivy-cloaked ruins of Castle Caldwell itself, built in 1612 during the Plantation of Ulster.

​

Ness Country Park, Co Derry

Enjoy over seven kilometres of tranquil riverside walks with a stunning waterfall and a natural themed play park.

For less able visitors there is a meadow walk which is easily accessible.

There is a visitor centre and picnic facilities, so bring the turkey sandwiches.

A mix of woodland along with open parkland make up Ness Country Park, which extends along both sides of the Burntollet River, not far off the main A6 route.

​

Randalstown Forest, Co Antrim

A mixed conifer forest that contains an owl conservation centre, Deer Park, and several walking routes, with two small adjacent nature reserves.

A wild deer herd roams the forest and there are hides so visitors can watch them safely and securely with no disruption to the animals.

The southern end of the forest extends to the edge of Lough Neagh with plenty of trails to give the wellies a good old workout.

​

Visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/northern-ireland to find a Woodland Trust site near you.