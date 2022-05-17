‘Take John Hume’s name out of your mouth’ – SDLP MP Hanna interjects during DUP Commons remarks

Northern Ireland MPs were involved in a heated exchange at the House of Commons after the DUP’s Carla Lockhart referenced the late John Hume when making a political point about the NI Protocol.

It’s after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss set out her intention to bring forward legislation within weeks overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

Comments later made during a debate in the House of Commons provoked the ire of SDLP MP Claire Hanna.

Ms Lockhart said: “Other members have referenced Lord Trimble’s article where he says, ‘the government must now act on its responsibility to safeguard the future of Northern Ireland and replace its damaging and community-splitting protocol.

“And with his comments in mind one really wonders what John Hume would make of the divisive and majoritarian approach of his successor, the member from Foyle...”

At that point, Claire Hanna could be heard interjecting, saying “take John Hume’s name out of your mouth.”

Speaking at the House of Commons, current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “What we’ve heard from this government today is absolutely astonishing.

“So, this morning the government announced that they’re going to ride roughshod over the wishes of victims in Northern Ireland by ripping up an international agreement called the Stormont House Agreement.

“Now the Foreign Secretary has confirmed that she’s going to go against the wishes of the majority, despite what she might say, the majority of citizens in Northern Ireland, who support the protocol, by ripping up an international agreement called the Withdrawal Agreement.

“Mr Speaker, it’s a very, very simple question: how can any international partner or how can any citizen in the north of Ireland ever trust this government again?”

In response Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said 78% of people in NI agreed that the protocol needs to changed based on polling conducted in December 2021.